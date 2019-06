Barbara Haddock Taylor, Baltimore Sun

Stock up on high-end menswear at Gian Marco. The men's boutique is holding its semi-annual sale with the entire store offering discounts from 20 to 60 percent off. That means Egyptian cotton button-down shirts are now $75, reduced from $250. Bow ties - a must for the modern man - are 30 percent off. Linen sports jackets are now $280, down from $560. Stocking up at the end of the season sale makes sense to Marc Sklar, owner of Gian Marco. "It will be stuff that they will see at other stores at full price next season because it will be new to them," he promises. Attend the semi-annual sale at Gian Marco Menswear, 517 N. Charles St., in Mount Vernon. Call 410-347-7974.