Baltimore Sun

Who knew that Hazmat suits could be turned into fashionable shoes? Unstitched Utilities, an eco-friendly line of shoes, did. The brand, which is composed of former FILA executives, will be showcased Friday at Ma Petite Shoe as part of the boutique’s First Friday celebration. "We're excited to carry this totally brand new and innovative line of shoes. At Ma Petite Shoe, we always like staying ahead of the fashion curve, but these shoes are where rocket science and design collide! This line is cool and hip -- and totally geeky -- and we think it will be on trend for the summer,” says Ma Petite Shoe owner Susannah Siger in a release. Find Unstitched Utilities at Ma Petite Shoe during its First Friday celebration from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Ma Petite Shoe, West 36th Street in Hampden. Call 410-235-3442 or go to mapetiteshoe.com.