The renowned jewelry brand is celebrating its 175th anniversary. What better time than now to get your hands on some vintage Tiffany & Co. "They use the best stones and the best gold," says Renee Wilson, owner of Bijoux Inspired Jewels. Wilson's store recently unveiled a collection of pieces dating back as far as 1880 that includes silver bangles for $495 to a purple enamel brooch for $16,500. "If you go to the Tiffany store you are paying extra for the box," Wilson said. "Here you can get a wonderful buy." Find vintage Tiffany & Co. at Bijoux Inspired Jewels at the Gatehouse in Green Spring Station, 10749 Falls Road in Lutherville. Call 410-823-5545 or go to bijouxjewels.com.