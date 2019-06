Stages of Beauty, Baltimore Sun

Skin care is essential in these warmer months. Add in the lure of anti-aging technology and you have yourself a winner. Stages of Beauty has unveiled a new line of products geared toward women of various age groups. The Radiance line focuses on preventative care for women in their 20s. Harmony is geared toward women in their 30s and addresses the skin's ability to exfoliate and regenerate new skin while supporting collagen and elastin. Elegance -- for women in their 40s -- focuses on regaining elasticity, firmness and tone. Grace -- for women in their 50s -- addresses hydration, moisture barrier repair and balancing the effect of hormones on the skin. Items for each line, which includes includes a hydrating Treatment Cream, gentle Scrub, smoothing Cleanser and brightening Serum, run from $19.99 to $74.99. Find the products at stagesofbeauty.com.