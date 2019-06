unknown, Baltimore Sun

Bre Scullark is considered one of the best runway walkers in the history of "America's Next Top Model." Bianca Golden is one of the most memorable contestants in the history of the popular reality show. Both will join local models for "Style to the Aisle...a Bride's RUNWAY." The annual bridal fashion show and event -- created by Memorable Moments Event Planning Co. -- assists brides-to-be with ideas for their big day. Proceeds from the event benefit Wish Upon a Wedding, a nonprofit wedding wish organization which provides weddings to couples facing terminal illness. Attend "Style to the Aisle...a Bride's RUNWAY." Sunday, April 29 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the University of Maryland College Park’s Samuel Riggs IV Alumni Center. $25-$60. Call 443-824-0748 or go to styletotheaisle.com.