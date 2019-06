Lloyd Fox, Baltimore Sun

Garnish boutique will begin carrying Nicole Miller wedding gowns, making the Ruxton Station wedding dress shop the first to do so in the Baltimore region. Miller is a regular at New York Fashion Week. Her ready to wear collection is popular among celebrities such as Beyonce and Angelina Jolie. Garnish owner, Mia Antalics says she's excited to carry Miller's bridal collection, which retails between $600 and $1,800. "I think they are going to be a great addition to my collection because they are great dresses for a second wedding, destination wedding -- even graduation," says Antalics. "And they travel easy." Antalics is in love with the light weight silks and fabrics that Miller uses for the dresses. In addition to the dresses, Antalics will also sell a line of Miller's accessories, including belts that can also be used as head pieces. Attend the Nicole Miller debut trunk show Thursday through Saturday at Garnish in Ruxton Station, 1515 LaBelle Ave., Suite 3 in Ruxton. Call 410-321-1406 or go to garnish boutique.com.