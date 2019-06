unknown, Baltimore Sun

Cute kids alert: Wee Chic, the children's boutique in Green Spring Station, is conducting its annual Little Characters Search, where models will be selected for a coming advertising campaign. Since the search began in 2009, more than 800 hopefuls have entered. More than 50 Little Characters have been selected in the past two years. Parents, family members and friends are asked to submit original photographs online. Those hopefuls will be whittled down by a panel of local judges who will select three to five picks for each girl and boy category in the age brackets of 6-18 months, 2-4 years and 5-10 years. Enter the Little Characters Search at weechic.com/littlecharacters before the contest's deadline of April 15.