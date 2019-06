Baltimore Sun

Just in time for the launch of the highly anticipated iPad3 and following the success of international hit "Girl With The Dragon Tattoo," Odenton-based M-Edge has channeled the feel of the Oscar-nominated movie through a line of protective covers inspired by lead character Lisbeth Salander. The three covers -- produced using a variety of materials, including canvas -- available in a black-on-black studded design, a heavy metallic color and a Mohawk profile of Salander, are currently being sold through the company’s web site ranging from $45 to $50. A company spokesperson said the new product for the iPad3 would be available by the end of March. Find the "Girl With The Dragon Tattoo" inspired protective covers by M-Edge at medgestore.com, Best Buy, Walmart and Staples.