Baltimore Sun

Worn by celebs such as Drew Barrymore and Winona Ryder, Marni appears to be the "it" designer label of the moment. After a strong showing of its fall collection in Milan, the brand has also released a collection in conjunction with H&M. (Sofia Coppola filmed the H&M campaign for the new line.) This week, MyHabit.com, Amazon.com's membership shopping site, has a sale on Marni's high-end collection. Swoon. Find this two-tone Marni dress for $332 at MyHabit.com. Also find Marni at 260 H&M stores worldwide and online at hm.com.