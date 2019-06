AFP/Getty Images

By now you've heard that Adele was a huge winner at the Grammy's. But the British songstress was also ahead of the pack with her finger nails. In addition to a funky design on the top of her nails, the under layer of her nails were painted red. It resulted in a quick flash of color whenever she moved her hands. It was an interesting spin on nail art. If you like the look, nail technicians at Kiss 'N Make-Up can reproduce the newest trend that they are calling the "flipside manicure." Get the flipside manicure for $20 at Kiss N' Make-Up, 827 W. 36th St. in Hampden. Call 410-467-5477.