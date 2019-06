Her attention to craftsmanship and choice of fabric have made Doo-ri Chung one of the country's top designers. She has teamed with Macy's for its fifth designer capsule collection series for the retailer's contemporary fashion "Impulse" department. The collection includes: a trench and blazer, sweaters and cardigans, knit and faux leather mixed skirts, jersey pieces mixed with leather, maxi length dresses and blouses. The garments are made of soft fabrics and come in art-inspired prints in blue, gray, red, black and orange. "My clothes have always been about making women feel elegant and modern, which is why I am so excited about this capsule collection," says Chung. "It truly embodies the confidence and creativity of the modern woman." Find Doo-ri Chung's collection priced from $39-$159 at 225 Macy's stores nationwide and at macys.com.