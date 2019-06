Picasa, Baltimore Sun

If ever there was an Etsy success story, Lauren Hoehn's would be it. The Jarretsville mother was discovered via the popular site and was selected to provide jewelry at this year's Golden Globes Celebrity Gift Lounge. Hoehn, 42, was also asked to provide pieces for the Academy Awards and the Emmys, but she declined. "I didn’t want my pieces to fall [by] the wayside," she explains. As a result of the Golden Globes exposure, celebs such as Camille Grammer from "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" and actress Alicia Witt have been spotted wearing Hoehn's custom wire knit cuff bracelet. Hoehn has also sold pieces to Tom Bergeron of "Dancing with the Stars" and "America's Funniest Home Videos." Hoehn's jewelry is also sold at With Gratitude in Baltimore and at Take Me Home in St. Michaels. Find Lauren Hoehn's glam wire knit cuff bracelet for $100 and her other jewelry at lapisbeach.etsy.com. Or call 410-598-7673.