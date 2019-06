unknown, Baltimore Sun

Check out the latest spring fashions from South Moon Under, Lingerie Lingerie and Radcliffe Jewelers at Turn Up the Heat, a charity fashion show hosted by Cosmetic Surgery Center of Maryland. The show, which will be held at BMW of Towson, will feature hors d'oeuvres from Bluestone Grill and wine from DeWine Spirits. All money from ticket sales will go to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Attend Turn Up The Heat on Thursday, Feb. 9, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at BMW of Towson, 700 Kenilworth Drive. Tickets are $25. Call 410-628-0795.