Bianca Golden, one of the most memorable contestants from Tyra Banks' "America's Next Top Model," will be at SYLK Cosmetics to meet with and have her picture taken with fans. Golden's appearance will be part of the "Get Pretty" event, where customers will also have the opportunity to purchase a full makeup application starting at $45. The event will also be a chance for customers to see the latest spring color palette brought to life through SYLK Cosmetics owner Tiffany Jeffers. Meet Bianca Golden at the "Get Pretty" event from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at SYLK Cosmetics, located on the lower level of Owings Mills Mall. Call 410-630-1245.