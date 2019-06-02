A trio of fall looks

Toni James, Katwalk's designer/stylist/buyer, parties like it's 1989 in a fun, flashy combination of pieces. She notes that this season, it's all about the details, the embellishments and even a touch of fur. What she's wearing: Patchwork leggings by By Cesar, handmade multicolor patchwork wool with zipper detail. Apricot Mongolian lamb vest by LaROK. "Fur is really coming back in this fall. This year, you're going to see these [vests] in blacks, burgundies, wine, deep purples, that color palette is really hot for fall this year." Fall fashion tip: Mix it up with different textures and accessories. James layers her vest over a lace overlay T-shirt by Kiki Riki, a nylon T T-shirt decorated with the print of a Renaissance painting framed with silk braid and tassel trim. "The tassel that hangs from it gives it a different kind of flair; it made it edgy. It's very fun." She adds dark-green leather boots by Le Silla, made with a metallic finish and raised rose embroidery on the sides. "Designers are paying a lot of attention to detail this year, because you want to get a little more for your money." Another accessory with lots of detail is James' brass chandelier earrings by Ghost & Lola made with a butterfly and floral theme, and featuring several charms. She finishes her outfit with some more fun fur, adorning a leather and fox travel tote by Kiki Riki made in a crocodile pattern with buckle embellishments. Why this look is perfect for fall: "The leggings can be incorporated into your wardrobe. You can wear them with a chunky sweater. You can dress them up or dress them down. I really like them because they're wool, so they're warm. A lot of times, leggings aren't warm. And they have Lycra in the back, so they have a great fit. ... The tassel [on the shirt] is a great embellishment, and it's something you're going to see a lot for fall. And a lot of them — like this one — are detachable. You can wear it like a brooch. It would be great on a jacket or a top. Or your purse." What else she's looking forward to wearing this fall: "Leather. Leather pants. We have some high-waisted leather pants coming in. Some very fitted jackets coming in from Sass & Bide. Some neon-colored pieces coming in from Patricia Field. Anna Sui shearling boots. A corset-style jacket. Some patchwork coats, with a lot of detail, some with fur mixed in. Head pieces [like] mini top hats that people can wear as accessories, and feather accessories for the hair. And stockings. We're doing a lot of tights this year, something we haven't done in a long time. Dark maroon, dark gray with designs, floral stockings in dark palettes."
Sloane Brown, The Baltimore Sun