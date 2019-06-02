A trio of fall looks

Algerina Perna, Baltimore Sun

Elena Russo goes over the top, at least when it comes to one of the hottest looks of the season: over-the-knee boots. "To me, fashion is an inspiration to go out and create your own style and figure out what looks good on you," says the former model, who now is the Maryland State Police deputy director of media communications. What she's wearing: Deep-purple sweater dress by Laila Azhar from the online designer sale Web site Gilt Groupe — made of merino wool, with batwing sleeves. A pewter metallic leopard print suede Penelope clutch by Kooba from Bettina Collections. "Any kind of bags are in. That bag in particular can go evening or casual. The metal embellishment is hot this season. Sometimes if you're missing jewelry one day, your bag can act as your jewelry." Fall fashion tip: "If you're going to buy anything trendy this season, the over-the-knee or thigh-high boot is the way to go, because it's so versatile," says Russo, as she demonstrates in her gray over-the-knee suede boots by Colin Stuart from Victoria's Secret. "Who doesn't have a thing for boots? ... Over a skinny jean, mixed with a short skirt or shorts with opaque [tights], you can take it vintage to vampy." Why this look is perfect for fall: "I picked the dress not just because it was purple and Ravens season is just around the corner, but also because it also has a geometric feel to it which we're seeing a lot of on the runways this season. Its dramatic design — that geometric look — gives you that '80s glam look, which was kind of fun if you were able to live through that. ... The boots to me are my dessert. I love all the colors you're seeing them in. If you look at the runways, Hermes has them in rich brown and orange. Ralph Lauren is showing them in creamy colors." What else she's looking forward to wearing this fall: "My shoe boots. We saw that [look] emerge in the spring. There are all kinds of shoe boots out this season. That paired with textured hosiery. Mixing sequins in with some of my casual pieces. I'm seeing sequins everywhere. ... A lot of the chunky sweaters over little miniskirts. And you can get your skinny belt out again. And your wide belt. In all different colors. ... I think the one thing I'm really looking forward to buying is a black suede skinny leg over-the-knee boot. One that is very form-fitting. It's very Catwoman." Sloane Brown, The Baltimore Sun