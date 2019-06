Retro shoes are all the rage this season, from '40s-inspired heels from Marc by Marc Jacobs to DKNY's lace-up leopard heels. Try these Afternoon Tea boots by Poetic Licence, which also show a '40s flair. Afternoon Tea boot by Poetic Licence, $159.99, Ma Petite Shoe, 832 West 36th St., Hampden. Call 410-235-3442 or go to mapetiteshoe.com.

After what seems like an eternity for those who love fashion, runway looks from fall collections unveiled in February in New York City are finally appearing in stores and boutiques. That means plenty of opulent details, plush fabrics and nods to past decades. Here are 10 of the top trends that will help keep you fashionable this season. -- John-John Williams IV