"Project Runway" winner turned celebrity designer, Christian Siriano, said he received inspiration from the "deep, dark and mysterious creatures from the Congo Jungle in the Central African Republic" for his latest runway offerings.

"Project Runway" winner turned celebrity designer, Christian Siriano, said he received inspiration from the "deep, dark and mysterious creatures from the Congo Jungle in the Central African Republic" for his latest runway offerings.

Annapolis native and "Project Runway" winner turned celebrity designer, Christian Siriano, said he received inspiration from the "deep, dark and mysterious creatures from the Congo Jungle in the Central African Republic" for his latest runway offerings.

Michelle Deal-Zimmerman