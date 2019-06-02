Pictures: How to get posh British style in Baltimore
While nations will battle for sports supremacy in London at this summer's Olympics, when it comes to fashion, the Brits already have us licked. How can we get a bit of Brit style ourselves? We shopped the Baltimore region for looks that channel top British designers and style icons . -- John-John Williams IV (Model: Melissa Purvis, T.H.E. Artist Agency, Wardrobe stylist: John-John Williams IV) THE STORES: Babe, 1716 Aliceanna St. in Fells Point. Call 410-244-5114 or go to babeaboutique.com; Cupcake, 813 S. Broadway St. Call 410-522-0941; Hats in the Belfry, 813 S. Broadway, Fells Point, hatsinthebelfry.com or 410-342-7480; Handbags In The City, 840 Aliceanna St. Call 410-528-1443 or go to handbagsinthecity.com; Love Me Two Times, 600 Wyndhurst Ave., Suite 102. Call 410-323-1070; Sassanova, 805 Aliceanna St. Call 410-244-1114 or go to sassanova.com; Vogue Revisited, 4002 Roland Ave. in Baltimore. Call 410-235-4140 or go to voguerevisited.com.
