Vivid shades to brighten your spring wardrobe
Technicolor dreams come true this season as saturated shades explode. Rich hues, deep pigments and unworldly tints will brighten up spring days.
About the shoot: Photographed by Lloyd Fox, The Baltimore Sun, at Bar Vasquez, 1425 Aliceanna St., Harbor East, barvasquez.com. Art direction by Leeann Adams; styled and produced by John-John Williams IV, both of The Baltimore Sun. Model: Lynn Ma, T.H.E Artist Agency. Hair by Brian Oliver and makeup by Dana Spence, both of T.H.E. Artist Agency. The stores: Ann Taylor, anntaylor.com; Farfetch.com; Handbags in the City, 840 Aliceanna St., Harbor East, 410-528-1443, handbagsinthecity.com; J Shoes, jshoes.com; Katwalk Boutique, 1709 Aliceanna St., Fells Point, 410-669-0600; L’Apparenza, 6080 Falls Road, Mount Washington, 410-372-0350; Paula Hian, paulahian.com; Saks Fifth Avenue, 5555 Wisconsin Ave., Chevy Chase, 301-657-9000; Tracy Reese, tracyreese.com.