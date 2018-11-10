Veterans Day freebies, dining deals and free services for military heroes on Sunday

On Veterans Day, our nation honors those who have so honored us with their sacrifice and service to keep America strong and free.

Retailers and restaurants salute our military heroes by offering freebies and discounts on Sunday to veterans, active duty and retired U.S. military, National Guard and reservists unless otherwise noted.

Bring your military identification to take advantage of these terrific offers.

Applebee's: Free entree when dining in.

Bar Louie: Free flatbread or hamburger.

BJ's Restaurant and Brew House: Free entree up to $12.95 and a Dr Pepper and a free Pizzokie in November.

Bob Evans: Free entree from special menu.

Bonefish Grill: Free Bang Bang Shrimp appetizer.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Free small wings and fries.

California Pizza Kitchen: Free entree when dining in, plus get a free gift card for buy-one-get-one-free entrees redeemable Monday-Sunday.

Chili's: Free entree from special menu.

Chipotle: Buy-one-get-one-free entrees (including military spouses).

Cicis: Free adult buffet.

Cracker Barrel: Free slice Coca-Cola Cake or a Crafted Coffee.

Dunkin': Free doughnut with no purchase required.

Denny's: Free build-your-own Grand Slam breakfast from 5 a.m. to noon on Monday, when dining in only.

Einstein Bros. Bagels: Free bagel and shmear with any purchase Saturday-Monday.

Friendly's: Free breakfast and coffee or burger, friend and beverage for lunch or dinner.

Golden Corral: Free meal from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday when dining in.

Great Clips: Free haircuts for veterans. Plus, civilians who get a haircut Sunday automatically donate a haircut to a vet through Dec. 31.

Home Depot: 10 percent off for veterans and families during all military holidays and every day for active military and their families.

Hooters: Free entree.

Little Caesars: Free Hot-N-Ready lunch combo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lowe's: 10 percent off for veterans and families during all military holidays and every day for active military and their families.

Olive Garden: Free entree from special menu.

On The Border: Free Create-Your-Own combo.

Outback Steakhouse: Free Bloomin' Onion and non-alcoholic beverage, plus 10 percent off every day.

Red Lobster: Free appetizer or dessert.

Red Robin: Free Tavern Double burger with bottomless steak fries.

Ruby Tuesday: Free appetizer.

Sports Clips: Free haircuts for veterans at participating locations.

Starbucks: Free tall coffee for military heroes and their spouses.

Target: Register for a 10 percent off entire purchase coupon good through Sunday.

Texas Roadhouse: Free lunch.

Tijuana Flats: Free entree and a drink.

White Castle: Free combo meal on Sunday and Monday.