Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Dream Keepers Award: Thornell Jones is a retired IBM executive and was at both the March on Washington in 1963 and the anniversary march in 2013. Since moving to Maryland in 1988, he has been involved in various civil rights programs. Thornell is on the combined committee of the County Government and AACPS and its curriculum about institutional racism subcommittees. He is a leader in the monthly Coming to the Table discussion, where descendants of slaves and descendants of slave owners meet for respectful discourse. He leads the monthly Unconscious Bias Book Club, which explores the origins of thought and action that has separated races. In 1990, Jones joined the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary.