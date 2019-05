Organix-South's cold-pressed garden oil (from the Indian Neem tree) is an all-natural, biodegradable pest control solution that won't harm mammals, birds or beneficial insects. A bottle of concentrate makes up to 24 gallons of spray. $22.69. organixsouth.com.

This eight-in-one gardening essential is a lifter, a wagon and a pushcart that makes 300 pounds feel like 25. A bag holder turns it into a leaf- and grass-catcher, and a ball hitch turns it into a trailer/boat mover. $159.99. worx.com.

Organic farmers use sophisticated growing methods, so why should your backyard garden be any different? You, too, can raise produce that benefits the environment and your health. We've collected a few new-to-market items to get you started on your own farm-to-table experience.

By Buzz McClain