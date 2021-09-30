Black Pride Week starts Sunday. Here are 20 key Baltimore-area locations marking LGBTQ history.

This Mount Vernon space, which dates to the 1890s, takes its name from Leon Lampe, an owner who served time in the 1930s for bootlegging. It assumed its identity as a gay bar in 1957 and is said to be one of the city’s oldest. A Baltimore Sun story at its half-century, headlined “It’s a dingy little place, but it’s home,” cited a regular who said Liberace stopped in once. It’s still serving stiff drinks and was used in June to film a pilot for a potential FX series.