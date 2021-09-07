A former plantation in Baltimore shared few facts about its enslaved Black workers with visitors. A commission led by Black experts plans changes.

Currently, only white faces look down from the centuries-old portraits that hang in Mount Clare. On a wall in the parlor is one of the home’s former owners, Charles Carroll, Barrister, who helped draft Maryland’s Constitution. (He used the ‘Barrister’ to distinguish himself from other Charles Carrolls, distant cousins who were also prominent figures in Maryland.) Next to him is his wife, Margaret Tilghman, raised on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. After moving into the house, she spearheaded renovations, adding finer mantel pieces and a boudoir.