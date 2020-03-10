75 hidden gems of Baltimore’s restaurant and bar scene

The tiny Little Italy restaurant doesn’t look like much from the outside. In fact, one might look inside and see a narrow rectangle of a restaurant and bar with a hole-in-the wall feel and might leave. But don’t let the size or lack of contemporary décor fool you. Joe Benny’s fights above its weight. With the bold and brash claim of having the “best balls on the block” they definitely have that. And they have a good case for having the best meatballs in Baltimore — if not the region. The huge bowl of tender, seasoned baked beef-pork meatballs swimming in a rich, zesty red sauce and topped with shaved Parmigiano, is an unworldly experience. Also, their Focaccia (Sicilian Style Pizza)‎ is right up there as a Baltimore must.