3 things to know about Fred Hughes of the Columbia Jazz Band

Fred Hughes took the reins of the Columbia Jazz Band in 2017, but he’s “spent his entire life immersed in music.” He played tuba in a community band alongside his father when he was 12, played accordion in a German band at Hershey Park and traveled around the world as pianist with the Fred Hughes Trio. A Pennsylvania native, Hughes, 59, lives on the Eastern Shore. Here he shares a few facts about his life that not many people may know.