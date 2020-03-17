Pick up these blue-hued items for your home at Baltimore area shops

These blue-hued items added to a room will help create a sense calm and tranquility. Or if needed, just the right amount of attention-getting color to please the eye. Pick the item for the home and then choose the shade just for you.
Fringe throw pillow, $29.99
Target, Columbia
This alligator-pattern fringe pillow in teal is perfect for your couch, bed or a comfy chair.
Striped vases, $15-$25
Target, Columbia
Incorporate the latest color trend in a subtle way with these striped vases in steel by Threshold Stoneware.
King Comforter Set, $500
Macy’s, Towson
This botanical-themed toile from the Hotel Collection is digitally printed on 400-thread count prima cotton. It adds a luxurious feel to the bedroom.
Opalhouse Round Velvet Flower Pillow, $19.99
Target, Columbia
Add two new elements to your living room décor with this velvet, flower-shaped Yale blue-colored pillow.
Barstool, $499
Arhaus, Harbor East
Elevate the look of your home bar or the kitchen island with this barstool in Moto Cadet by Lunden.
Sofa, $4,699
Arhaus, Harbor East
This plush sofa in Nomad Navy by Vangogh will command attention in your living room.
Ceramic Lamp, $165
Su Casa, Ellicott City
This glazed ceramic and metal lamp features a white linen shade and is great for an accent table.
Oil on canvas, $295
Su Casa, Fells Point
“Two Harbors,” a 40-inch-by-50 inch oil painting with a giclee finish, adds a nautical theme to your living room or bedroom.
Sailboat painting, $85
Local By Design, Annapolis
This nautical painting, “Blue Sail” features an array of blue-hued sailboats. Display the piece by Julie Heath and the whole room opens up and becomes more inviting.
Placemat pad, $39 for packet of 25
Local By Design, Annapolis
Add a pop of color to your dinner table with these placemat pads by Katherine Carney. And the blue oysters are great for fans of coastal décor.