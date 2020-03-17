xml:space="preserve">

Pick up these blue-hued items for your home at Baltimore area shops

John-John Williams IV
By
Baltimore Sun
Mar 17, 2020 10:00 AM
These blue-hued items added to a room will help create a sense calm and tranquility. Or if needed, just the right amount of attention-getting color to please the eye. Pick the item for the home and then choose the shade just for you.

Fringe throw pillow, $29.99

fringe pillow
(Tom Thulen)

Target, Columbia

This alligator-pattern fringe pillow in teal is perfect for your couch, bed or a comfy chair.

Striped vases, $15-$25

Incorporate the latest color trend in a subtle way with these striped vases in steel by Threshold Stoneware.(Chuck O'Grady)

Target, Columbia

Incorporate the latest color trend in a subtle way with these striped vases in steel by Threshold Stoneware.

King Comforter Set, $500

Macy’s, Towson

This botanical-themed toile from the Hotel Collection is digitally printed on 400-thread count prima cotton. It adds a luxurious feel to the bedroom.

Opalhouse Round Velvet Flower Pillow, $19.99

flower pillow
(John Stephens)

Target, Columbia

Add two new elements to your living room décor with this velvet, flower-shaped Yale blue-colored pillow.

Barstool, $499

barstool

Arhaus, Harbor East

Elevate the look of your home bar or the kitchen island with this barstool in Moto Cadet by Lunden.

Sofa, $4,699

Navy sofa

Arhaus, Harbor East

This plush sofa in Nomad Navy by Vangogh will command attention in your living room.

Ceramic Lamp, $165

Ceramic lamp from SuCasa in Fells Point.(Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Su Casa, Ellicott City

This glazed ceramic and metal lamp features a white linen shade and is great for an accent table.

Oil on canvas, $295

"Two Harbors," a painting at SuCasa in Fells Point.(Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Su Casa, Fells Point

“Two Harbors,” a 40-inch-by-50 inch oil painting with a giclee finish, adds a nautical theme to your living room or bedroom.

Sailboat painting, $85

Coastal Collage "Blue Sail," by Julie Heath, sold at Local By Design, at 109 Main Street.(Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Local By Design, Annapolis

This nautical painting, “Blue Sail” features an array of blue-hued sailboats. Display the piece by Julie Heath and the whole room opens up and becomes more inviting.

Placemat pad, $39 for packet of 25

Katherine Carney "Beach Blossom Oysters" placemat pads, sold at Local By Design, at 109 Main Street.(Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Local By Design, Annapolis

Add a pop of color to your dinner table with these placemat pads by Katherine Carney. And the blue oysters are great for fans of coastal décor.

