These Baltimore designers show you how to create pretty, petite bathrooms

Karley: Do your due diligence. The best thing that you can do is to get a few estimates and talk to a few people. Don’t hire the first person you meet unless you get a strong connection right off the bat. Someone who makes you feel comfortable is huge. They’re going to be in your home for at least one week for a powder room or longer for larger spaces. Even if you don’t know all of the right questions to ask, you get the sense when you meet someone what they’re knowledgeable in and what they know about transforming your space.