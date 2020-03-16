These Baltimore area artists can help you furnish, decorate your home

Reclaimed wood desk
James Battaglia and Will Phillips can find the beauty in discarded materials. As owners of Sandtown Furniture Co., they specialize in creating wooden masterpieces such as desks and tables to barn doors used in residential spaces.
Their company started in 2010 when beams from a job site in West Baltimore were salvaged and eventually turned into furniture. Now the company of eight makes about 500 pieces of furniture each year. Prices range from $800 for a coffee table to $3,000 for a dining table. Materials come from demolished buildings in Baltimore, salvaged trees or barns in Pennsylvania.
Find The McHenry Desk for $1,800 at Sandtown Furniture Co., 1830 Belt St., Sandtown. 410-299-9833. sandtown.com
Paintings of historical black people
Go gaga for art by Calvin Coleman, whose paintings celebrate black people—from celebrities to the every day people.
His paintings of historical figures such as Malcom X, Martin Luther King Jr., Harriet Tubman and James Baldwin are striking. But he’s also done a number of more contemporary figures such as President Barrack Obama, Kobe Bryant and Trayvon Martin.
Raised in Swarthmore, Pennsylvania and born in Hampton, Virginia, the 53-year-old self-taught artist has lived in Baltimore since 2009. He creates his acrylic and mixed media paintings in his home studio. His pieces range from $750 to $5,5000.
Coleman’s work is inspired by his own journey through life and his spiritual beliefs. “My inspiration comes from a spiritual stance, peace, nature, life — what we go through in life —and how we depict that in images,” he explains.
His pieces are on display in galleries throughout the Mid-Atlantic.
“I had no intentions of becoming an artist,” he says. “It was something to do. It turned into a passion and into a business. The passion continues.”
Find this portrait of Harriet Tubman for $2,800 on Calvin Coleman’s Instagram @CColemanart
Personalized portraits
Erin Fitzpatrick’s paintings will stop you in your tracks.
The Maryland Institute College of Art graduate’s use of color matched with her contemporary spin on portraits makes her work stand out.
Martha Stewart is a fan. This past May, Fitzpatrick painted an oil portrait of the arbiter of taste and Snoop Dogg. Stewart wound up meeting with Fitzpatrick, taking a picture with the Baltimore artist and then posting that picture to her personal Instagram page.
“That blew up my wait list,” says Fitzpatrick, whose next opening for a commissioned piece is 2021. “I got a lot of interior designers following me after that. I barely update my website anymore. I get 95 percent of my business through Instagram.”
A commissioned piece by the Mount Vernon resident takes four to six weeks and ranges from $675 for a 6-inch painting to $40,000 for a 4-foot-by-5-foot creation.
“Typically I do a lot in the mid-range. Five thousand dollars in pretty typical for a commission. It depends on complexity of the piece,” says the Catonsville native.
Find Erin Fitzpatrick’s work on Instagram @fitzbomb
Candlemaking classes
Even though Knits, Soy & Metal’s Candle Making Workshop Studio has been open since May, a lack of an actual storefront and signage has kept the space out of sight in Clipper Mill. That was until September, when owner Letta Moore replaced one of the shop’s exterior brick walls with glass, revealing the 1,100 square feet of space.
“It’s been wonderful,” the owner says. In the studio, Moore can accommodate up to 16 people at a time for her two-hour, $30 classes where participants can create their own all-natural 100% soy candle. Scents range from the woodsy such as sandalwood and cedar wood to sweeter scents such as lavender, vanilla, and black currant tea. There are about 25 scents available at any given time.
Find Knits, Soy & Metal’s Candle Making Workshop Studio at 3600 Clipper Mill Road, 123, Clipper Mill. Call 443-278-3956 or go to knitssoyandmetal.com
Marble table
Minnesota native Tony Oliver came to Baltimore in 2010 when he worked for “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.” Love brought him back to Charm City when he joined his eventual wife here after the show was canceled in 2011. In Baltimore, Oliver has built a reputation for making sleek, clean and contemporary-looking furniture.
“I try to keep it as simple as possible,” the Hampden resident says about his furniture. “I love modern furniture. It’s comfortable. I think a lot about balance, proportion and scale. I keep the natural materials in the forefront.”
His pieces range from $300 for side tables to $10,000 for dressers.
Find this White Venatino marble top for $3,100 at Olivr Studio (previously Dylan Design Co.), olivrstudio.com