Unique glassware showcases artisan cocktails at Baltimore bars

Owner Phil Han found this etched punch bowl in his parents’ basement. He doesn’t know the story behind the piece. And he’s hesitant to call it vintage. “It’s just been beautifully kept for a long time,” he says. The punch bowl, displayed on the bar, and its matching glasses are used to serve Pancho & Lefty punch. This beverage is comprised of Plantation original dark rum, Smith & Cross rum, Pajorte Ponche de Tamarindo liqueur, walnut orgeat, lime, grapefruit and bitters. The drink is sold by the bowl, and requires a two-day notice, as it is served with a special block of ice. “This tiki-inspired punch cocktail is perfect for sharing — a fun way to celebrate an occasion with a group at Sugarvale,” Han says.