Unique glassware showcases artisan cocktails at Baltimore bars

Some of Baltimore’s restaurants and bars are going old school when it comes to their glassware. Tired of the cookie-cutter glasses that fill a majority of bar shelves in the region, unique, often-ornate pieces are being put into service to showcase the artisan cocktails that mixologists whip up for their guests.
Sugarvale
Owner Phil Han found this etched punch bowl in his parents’ basement. He doesn’t know the story behind the piece. And he’s hesitant to call it vintage. “It’s just been beautifully kept for a long time,” he says. The punch bowl, displayed on the bar, and its matching glasses are used to serve Pancho & Lefty punch. This beverage is comprised of Plantation original dark rum, Smith & Cross rum, Pajorte Ponche de Tamarindo liqueur, walnut orgeat, lime, grapefruit and bitters. The drink is sold by the bowl, and requires a two-day notice, as it is served with a special block of ice. “This tiki-inspired punch cocktail is perfect for sharing — a fun way to celebrate an occasion with a group at Sugarvale,” Han says.
Dutch Courage
This colorful glass, adorned with the names of seven spirits on a rotary phone dial, was found In an Ellicott City antique shop. “I love the visual motif on this rocks glass,” says Brendan Dorr, co-owner of the newly opened gin bar in Old Goucher. “It’s a ‘choose your own adventure’ glass. We serve our ‘on the rocks’ cocktails or ‘neat’ pours in this.”
Dutch Courage
The glass, featuring a familiar green symbol, was purchased in Frederick, known for its antique shops. “It’s wonderful that it is basically the Dutch Courage logo on the glass,” Dorr explains. “We use it for gin and tonics, fizzes and other cocktails [normally] served in a highball or Collins glass.”
Dutch Courage
This coupe glass, which was purchased at Wishbone Reserve in Hampden, features frosted pink accents. The glass is part of a set, which includes extra large coupes. “This cute little cocktail glass is used for martinis and any sophisticated, elegant cocktail served up,” Dorr says.
Noona’s
The coupe glasses are a gift that beverage director Tyler DiMarco received from his grandmother. The glasses feature a classic silhouette with smooth, elegant lines. Noona’s uses them to serve Trifoglio, a cocktail made with Baltimore Spirits Co. Tower Barrel Aged Gin, ruby porto, raspberry puree, lemon, baking spices, sage, egg white.
The Bluebird Cocktail Room
This black-and-gold china tea cup and saucer from Emporium Antiques in Frederick is used to serve the Rumplestiltskin, a drink with chocolate, anise, star anise, fennel, sugarcane, peppercorn, sage, cinnamon and cardamom.
The Bluebird Cocktail Room
Coupe glass, which is also adorned with a metallic gold design, is also from Emporium Antiques on East Patrick Street in downtown Frederick. That glass is used to serve Manhattan-style cocktails.
The Bluebird Cocktail Room
The cordial glass decorated with metallic gold is also from Emporium Antiques in Fredrick. The glass is used for for enjoying, Amaro, after diner.