Baltimore chefs offer exclusive experiences to take dining to a new level

Sometimes a great dining experience extends beyond the traditional night out a restaurant. In Baltimore, there are a number of exclusive recurring meals that are considered special dining experiences.
They can range from opulent dining events at the state’s most expensive restaurant to multi-course fine dining experiences in the home of a chef.
Supper Club by Chef Patrick Robinson
Chef Patrick Robinson is a fighter—beating both lung and skin cancer. He attributes his perseverance to having a positive attitude and valuing each moment in life.
“My motto is to never stop. You must keep going,” says the 33-year-old Baltimore native, who is a third-generation chef. He previously was a chef at Phaze 10 before it unexpectedly shuttered in the early 2000s. He also was the executive chef at Bentley’s Restaurant, Bar & Lounge when it opened in 2019.
He brings the same positive attitude and passion to his Suppers, which are usually held in private residences or special-event spaces.
Come hungry because these meals are a feast. It’s nearly impossible to finish every bite. The dinners range in price from $65 to $100 and are held once a month.
“It’s completely based on the season and inspiration,” says Robinson, whose concepts have included a variety of themes such as winter holidays, a drag brunch and an outdoor African food and decor-themed picnic. “They’re always locally sourced, organic, and from scratch. I want to give people international experiences.”
Learn more about the Supper Club series on Robinson’s Instagram account @thechefpatrickbrand
The tasting menu at Charleston
The state’s premier restaurant has a tasting menu that is bucket list worthy. The elevated Low Country cuisine by multi James Beard Award-nominated chef Cindy Wolf is on display for this menu, which is perfect for a special occasion or a splurge. The meal is $124 for six courses and $222 with a pairing from their award-winning wine selection. And heck, the tasting menu is good enough for the likes of superstar singer Katy Perry, who dined in the restaurant last year.
1000 Lancaster St, Harbor East, 410-332-7373, charlestonrestaurant.com
3 Petals dinners by Chef Catina Smith
Catina Smith’s efforts to bolster the visibility of black women in the culinary field continues to grow. Her latest effort, a recurring dinner series at her home, brings customers [mostly unknown to one another] together for a multi-course, white tablecloth dinner whipped up by Smith and a talented group of culinary friends. Pastry chef Amber Croom [who appeared in February on “Chopped Sweets”] makes the desserts. Sommelier Nicole Erica curates the wine pairings for the evening. There are two seatings and a maximum 10 people per dinner, which ranges from $45 to $65 per person for three courses and wine.
Smith will next head to the famed James Beard House in New York City in March, where she will re-create the concept there.
For more information contact Smith through her Instagram account @tastecharmcity
Diaspora dinners at Ida B’s Table
Chef David Thomas’s recurring dinners at Ida B’s Table are part meal, part history lesson as he draws from the food of people who were brought to the Americas during the Transatlantic slave trade. The traditions, which have survived centuries, are celebrated in the monthly dinners at Ida B’s Table. The multi-coursed dinners, which usually cost about $75 and include a wine pairing, are held in the restaurant’s cozy private dining room. A maximum of 40 people can attend. Thomas said he was inspired to start the dinners in part by Michael Twitty, the author of the James Beard Award-winning book, “The Cooking Gene: A Journey Through African American Culinary History in the Old South.”
235 Holliday St., downtown, 410-844-0444. idabstable.com.
Community Dinners at Culinary Architecture
The Pigtown space known for its catering and customized private events has a monthly “Community Dinner” where customers pay $20 for a multi-coursed fine dining event, according to owner Sylvia Lin. The menus of past dinners have included dishes such as seafood chowder, potato and corn chowder for vegetarians and cherry cobbler. Check out the company’s Instagram @culinaryarchitecture for dates.
767 Washington Blvd, Pigtown, 443-708-8482, catering@culinaryarchitecture.com