Baltimore chefs offer exclusive experiences to take dining to a new level

Chef David Thomas’s recurring dinners at Ida B’s Table are part meal, part history lesson as he draws from the food of people who were brought to the Americas during the Transatlantic slave trade. The traditions, which have survived centuries, are celebrated in the monthly dinners at Ida B’s Table. The multi-coursed dinners, which usually cost about $75 and include a wine pairing, are held in the restaurant’s cozy private dining room. A maximum of 40 people can attend. Thomas said he was inspired to start the dinners in part by Michael Twitty, the author of the James Beard Award-winning book, “The Cooking Gene: A Journey Through African American Culinary History in the Old South.”