Lifestyle

The Baltimore Sun wins five awards from the Society for Features Journalism

Phil Davis
Contact ReporterThe Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun on Tuesday received five national honors from the Society for Features Journalism’s Excellence-in-Features Awards, including awards for the paper’s digital presence.

The awards were for newspapers with circulations from 90,000 to 199,999 subscribers.

The Sun received the following awards:

» Sun staff received a second-place award for Best Features Digital Presence for its online entertainment section at baltimoresun.com/entertainment.

» TV and media critic David Zurawik won second place for Arts and Entertainment Commentary Portfolio.

» Staffers Yvonne Wenger and Diana K. Sugg won second place for Integrated Storytelling for “The Wait,” a multimedia story and podcast about Wenger’s journey to adopt a child.

» Lifestyle and entertainment editor Rachel Mull won third place for Best Special Section for her work on the Fall Arts Guide.

» Mull and the Sun staff tied for third place for Best Niche Product along with the staff at The Virginian-Pilot for work on “Howard,” a publication that focuses on Howard County.

Former Sun reporter Brittany Britto — now with the Houston Chronicle — won an honorable mention for Diversity in Digital Features for her article “How a Baltimore Resident is Taking the City’s Dirt Bike Culture and Turning It into STEM Education for Youths.”

To see a full list of awards, go to the Society for Features Journalism website.

pdavis@baltsun.com

twitter.com/PDavis_LLC

Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
84°