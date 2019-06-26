The Baltimore Sun wins five awards from the Society for Features Journalism

The Baltimore Sun on Tuesday received five national honors from the Society for Features Journalism’s Excellence-in-Features Awards, including awards for the paper’s digital presence.

The awards were for newspapers with circulations from 90,000 to 199,999 subscribers.

The Sun received the following awards:

» Sun staff received a second-place award for Best Features Digital Presence for its online entertainment section at baltimoresun.com/entertainment.

» TV and media critic David Zurawik won second place for Arts and Entertainment Commentary Portfolio.

» Staffers Yvonne Wenger and Diana K. Sugg won second place for Integrated Storytelling for “The Wait,” a multimedia story and podcast about Wenger’s journey to adopt a child.

» Lifestyle and entertainment editor Rachel Mull won third place for Best Special Section for her work on the Fall Arts Guide.

» Mull and the Sun staff tied for third place for Best Niche Product along with the staff at The Virginian-Pilot for work on “Howard,” a publication that focuses on Howard County.

Former Sun reporter Brittany Britto — now with the Houston Chronicle — won an honorable mention for Diversity in Digital Features for her article “How a Baltimore Resident is Taking the City’s Dirt Bike Culture and Turning It into STEM Education for Youths.”

To see a full list of awards, go to the Society for Features Journalism website.

