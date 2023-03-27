Newly renovated CFG Bank Arena is on track to host twice as many concerts

A worker walks on the second level as Baltimore's arena - once known as the Baltimore Civic Center and now whose naming rights have once again been purchased - becomes known as CFG Bank Arena. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

The concert lineup at Baltimore’s newly renovated and renamed CFG Bank Arena is already stacked with heavy hitters, from classic rock legends like Bruce Springsteen and the Eagles to pop stars John Mayer, Janet Jackson and Lizzo.

And as the downtown arena nears a grand reopening on April 7, general manager Frank Remesch said he anticipates there will be many more notable names to come.

“This building here will absolutely help me sell tickets,” he said. “We were an ‘A’ market — now we have an ‘A’ building.”

Remesch was bullish on future programming for CFG Bank Arena, formerly known as Baltimore Arena and Royal Farms Arena, where finishing touches on a $250 million privately financed face-lift by California-based developer and investment firm Oak View Group were underway Monday during a preview for local media.

Wide-ranging improvements to the venue, which include new seating and suites, better acoustics and a new facade, offer a lure for touring acts and concertgoers alike. One major change is more room for rigging, the process of setting up shows with video screens, sound systems and sometimes even the artist’s own stage.

Framed by posters of such notable talent such as James Brown and the Rolling Stones, Frank Remesch, general manager of CFG Bank Arena, stands beneath newly hung lights as the renovated areana prepares for its grand opening on April 7. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Before the renovations, rigging a show could take up an entire day, blocking off a date on the arena’s performance calendar and adding an inconvenience for artists, who often have their own tight tour schedules. Now, that work can happen on the same day as the concert, clearing the way for CFG Bank Arena to book even more events.

The updated venue is expected to roughly double its number of concerts, from 20 to 25 a year to about 60 a year. In the past, only a few acts would be considered “A-listers,” Remesch said. Now, he expects to land about 40 A-list acts — a term for big-ticket artists like Springsteen — a year.

In all, the venue will host about 130 events a year, including sports games, comedy shows and monster truck rallies. Tickets are already available online for more than 20 events. Several concerts have sold out, including Springsteen’s grand-opening show with the E Street Band.

Remesch said the arena expects to see 1 million visitors in the first year following its reopening. Before the COVID-19 pandemic — and the latest round of renovations — he said the venue averaged between 560,000 and 600,000 visitors a year.

Thousands of basketball fans got an early look at the upgraded arena in late February when it hosted the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association men’s and women’s basketball tournaments. But the full scope of the construction work, which began last spring, won’t be complete until shortly before Springsteen’s performance on April 7.

Among the changes are new outdoor terraces, better sight lines — now all 14,000 of the arena’s seats will have a clear view of the stage — and a larger floor. Reconfigurations of the venue’s bowl added 65 feet of floor space for seating and standing, creating what Remesch said is “probably one of the largest floors in the nation now.”

Frank Remesch, general manager of CFG Bank Arena, stands among seats now placed in a curve in the corners of the seating bowl. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

For more luxe accommodations, the arena has 12 “party suites” with views of the stage, as well as 26 “bunker suites” that don’t have stage views but come with club-level seats. Each suite can accommodate up to 16 people. Remesch said he’s working on a deal with the city to offer designated parking in an attached garage to those with suite seating.

The menu at the arena has gone through an upgrade of its own. The venue now features stalls from some familiar names, including Baltimore’s Jimmy’s Famous Seafood and Big Chicken, a fried chicken chain owned by NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal.

Alongside staples like nachos, soft pretzels, pizza and chicken tenders, concertgoers will also find more creative fare like pulled pork sandwiches, brisket quesadillas, Wagyu beef sliders and jerk chicken. The arena has partnered with some local businesses, too, including Firefly Farms, H&S Bakery and Uptown Bakery, to source breads, cheeses and other products, and Sagamore Spirit for alcoholic beverages.

At some of the stalls, customers will be able to order food and drinks using a self-service kiosk. The arena will also offer mobile ordering services through CHEQ, with delivery available to guests ordering from suites and club-level seats, and pickup points for those with bowl seats.

The venue’s concessions will take on an environmentally friendly bent through a partnership with PepsiCo that will serve drinks in reusable plastic cups. Instead of throwing cups in the trash, guests will be asked to dispose of them in a designated bin, where they will be collected and then washed and sterilized. Each cup can be used up to 100 times, according to TURN Systems, which will operate the reusable cup program.

The upgrades are helping Remesch, the arena’s longtime general manager, to sell the venue to touring acts. Renovations at CFG Bank Arena happened at a faster-than-usual clip, with just 11 months between the start of construction and the planned April grand opening. It’s the latest and glitziest evolution yet for the building, which opened in 1962 as the Baltimore Civic Center and has hosted legendary names like Frank Sinatra, Elvis and the Beatles over the years.

“The marketing people already knew Baltimore was great, but we had to convince the shows. Once one or two people came, they all started coming,” Remesch said. “”There may still be naysayers, but once Bruce and the Eagles come, it’s checkmate.”