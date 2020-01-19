Branson Martin, 6, of Fulton, adds weights to test the sturdiness of the paper bridge he constructed, with coaching by Rebecca Funk, Director of Education at the B&O Railroad Museum. The Bridge to Freedom Workshop highlighted the role of African American bridge builders and railroad workers in securing the Union's victory in the Civil War. The B&O Railroad museum celebrated the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend with programs telling the story of civil rights and the railroad. (Amy Davis)