As coronavirus rolls on in Maryland, mental health toll surges, with experts fearing spike in suicides

One measure of the mental health toll is the increase in calls to this hotline — 410-433-5175 — recently rebranded as Here2Help. The number of calls to the hotline spiked from about 2,800 in April to 5,700 in July, the most recent month for which data is available. Also since the pandemic hit, the number of callers threatening suicide soared, from about 75 to 380. To respond to a crisis, hotline workers can deploy mobile teams, arrange for inpatient care or help guide callers to therapy. Sometimes, the staff are simply there to talk, and to listen.