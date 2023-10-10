On women’s rights, a decade of change yields contradictory results as fight for equality rolls on | STAFF COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Some people say, “Wow, did you ever think you would live in a time when America’s vice president would be a woman?”

Well, yes. I actually thought Hillary Rodham Clinton would be the first woman president of the United States, smashing through a centuries-old glass ceiling to the highest office in the land.

Advertisement

I was sadly mistaken. That Kamala Harris is a groundbreaking Black and Asian American woman in the No. 2 role soothes the hard feelings only so much.

The decade since The Baltimore Sun launched Women to Watch has been a roller coaster of recurring challenges and sometimes discouraging results for women.

Advertisement

Women’s rights on a global scale have always been tenuous. Even U.S. women have struggled to emerge as a united and influential force in forging the nation’s path forward on topics ranging from gun control to health care to paid family leave.

Today it seems American women have never been so powerful and yet so powerless.

How did we get here? A look back reveals moments of progress and despair, but also a glimpse of a bend in the arc of the feminist universe that gives hope.

In 2013, the same year The Sun launched Women to Watch, the tragic aftermath of a deadly shooting inside a school in Newtown, Connecticut, was supposed to be a turning point in gun control. The deaths of 20 children and six adults — all women — at Sandy Hook Elementary, failed to move Congress to action. Since then we have seen school shootings over and over again, with more than 50 in the past decade.

We all know what happened in the 2016 election. There’s no need to rehash it other than to say America missed its opportunity. The road to the first woman U.S. president again faded into the distant horizon.

Undaunted, millions of women seized the opportunity to band together as the next year gave rise to the historic Women’s March, and within months, the #MeToo movement, bringing new light to the sexual harassment and abuse women have endured since time immemorial. #MeToo gave strength to women’s words, ultimately shifting the power dynamic in boardrooms, classrooms, casting rooms and beyond.

Maybe one woman had not won, but we were as a group finally winning hard-fought battles to have our voices heard and our experiences believed.

Bills aimed at protecting women in the workplace and addressing women’s rights flooded state legislatures. Legal experts point to more than 2,300 bills sparked by the #MeToo movement from 2017 to 2021. Of those, 286 were passed into law, according to a report in Politico.

Advertisement

While not exactly a watershed moment of solidarity with women, creating lanes for equality is not all or nothing. A rush of incremental progress in a period of only a few years felt monumental.

But the #MeToo backlash would soon result in a massive erosion of women’s rights. Specifically, the U.S. Supreme Court’s rollback of Roe v. Wade last year, reversing the constitutional right of women to seek a legal abortion and leading many states to ban the procedure even without exemptions for rape, incest and the health of the mother.

Suddenly, women were losing.

And not just on abortion rights. Alarmingly, women may also be losing the support of younger generations. A survey last year by the Southern Poverty Law Center found a near majority of men under 50 say feminism has “done more harm than good.”

And that wasn’t all.

“Across the political spectrum, men under 50 are in even greater agreement that ‘men should be respected and valued more in our society’ — a belief held by 65% of younger Republican men and 60% of younger men who are Democrats,” the study found.

Advertisement

Is it not possible to value both men and women? To welcome the unique gifts that every gender brings to society and to make space for their goals and their success? Of course it is. However, first women must be seen as equals — and that remains the missing element.

But there are signs of renewed determination among women to have an equal say in making decisions for ourselves and our country.

Weekend Watch Weekly Plan your weekend with our picks for the best events, restaurant and movie reviews, TV shows and more. Delivered every Thursday. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

As we face down another election in 2024, Maryland has elected exactly one woman as U.S. senator since 1789. Former Sen. Barbara Mikulski served from 1987 to 2017, at the time the longest-serving female senator in history. Women hold 25% of seats in the U.S. Senate, while representing over 50% of the U.S. population, according to the Census Bureau.

There are a record number of women serving in the U.S. House — 28% of seats. It’s the highest number in U.S. history and an increase of 59% from a decade ago, according to Pew Research.

Just 4% of Supreme Court justices have been women, historically. In 2020, Justice Amy Coney Barrett became only the fifth woman to serve on the court. Two years later, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson became the sixth woman. Since 2017, 50% of the justices confirmed to the high court have been women.

In off-year elections around the country, women have flexed their political muscle at the ballot box, derailing plans to further tighten anti-abortion laws in several states.

Advertisement

“Women are not without electoral or political power,” Justice Samuel Alito wrote in the Supreme Court opinion that overturned Roe v. Wade in June 2022, perhaps foreshadowing an energized new era of women on the rise.

The challenge will be to harness that power to create deep and sustainable change, assuring American women the right to determine our own destiny. Only then will we truly be equal. And only then will America be winning.

Michelle Deal-Zimmerman is senior content editor for features and an advisory member of The Sun’s Editorial Board.