Nominate Someone You Know for the Baltimore Sun’s 2020 Women to Watch

Nominations are open for the Baltimore Sun 2020 Women to Watch.
Our annual Women to Watch project showcases the most accomplished, ambitious, powerful, memorable and intriguing women in the Baltimore area.
Sun newsroom staff will review nominations and make selections with an eye to representing the diversity of the Baltimore metropolitan area — a range of fields, ages, races/ethnicities and towns/neighborhoods.
The deadline to submit nominations is May 22 at 5 p.m. Multiple nominations do not increase chances of selection.
Honorees will be notified to be interviewed, photographed and potentially videotaped. “Women to Watch” will be presented on baltimoresun.com/womentowatch the week of Oct. 11- Oct. 17 and distributed as a glossy magazine Oct. 18 to a portion of Baltimore Sun subscribers.
Fill out the form below to nominate someone.