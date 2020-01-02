Who says that the only thing you can do at a casino is gamble? Certainly not MGM National Harbor, where you can participate in the Live Like a High Roller package, which includes food, entertainment and luxurious living. The experience starts with a stay in the 3,210-square-foot Chairman Suite. (Rates start at $4,500 a night, depending on availability.) A couples retreat in the 27,000-square-foot spa is a cool $770. Bottle service at the property’s Felt Lounge starts at a minimum of $750 and goes as high as $2,000 for “the best seat in the house.” Dinner at the Maryland Fry Bar at Fish by José Andrés is a unique dinner at a five-seat bar where guests sit front-row and watch as chefs prepare everything from wild mushrooms to scallops with truffles and caviar. ($80 per person.)