Gov. Wes Moore is on a Grammy-nominated kids album: ‘We can achieve things no one thought possible’

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

“Hip Hope For Kids!” by DJ Willy Wow! received a Grammy Award nomination for best children’s music album. (Album cover image credited to Al)

A new release by a Baltimore-born DJ featuring a collaboration with Maryland Gov. Wes Moore is a Grammy nominee for best children’s music album.

“Coming to you from Maryland, this is Governor Wes Moore,” begins a song on DJ Willy Wow!’s album “Hip Hope For Kids!” — and it is indeed Moore’s familiar voice on the track, aptly titled “Service by (Governor Wes Moore).”

Advertisement

“When DJ Willy Wow reached out to ask me to be on his album I knew it was something that I had to do, because our kids need positive influences like this in their lives,” Moore told The Baltimore Sun in a written statement. “I was proud to play a small role in this project.”

William March, a children’s songwriter and music producer, has performed as DJ Willy Wow! at the White House and has topped children’s music charts.

Advertisement

His latest album, released in early September, is one of five nominated for a Grammy Award last week in the children’s music category. The 66th Grammy Awards ceremony will take place Sunday, Feb. 4 and will air live on CBS.

“To see DJ Willy Wow be nominated for a Grammy is heartwarming, because he is one of those people that gets out there everyday and works to make people’s lives better,” Moore said. “I can say that there is no one more deserving.”

March, who now lives in Atlanta, told The Sun in an email that the album is “a celebration of hope and empowerment, a beacon of light for the next generation of tiny ears.”

“Each track serves as a testament to the limitless potential within every child, encouraging them to soar to new heights and embrace their unique talents,” March, 48, said.

Moore’s track is one of a few “powerful interludes featuring influential voices” — including that of March’s father, Erich March, featured as “Daddy Wow!” — between songs, March said.

March said he has been friends with Moore for a few years and gave him “complete creative liberties” when he agreed to take part in the project.

On his roughly two-minute track, Moore speaks — rather than sings — about the importance of being actively engaged in one’s community.

“I am living proof of the power of service,” he says, later adding: “Service will save us.”

Advertisement

The feature was an opportunity to spotlight Maryland’s “first-in-the-nation service year program,” Moore told The Sun.

“Service changed my life, it made me a better person, and a stronger leader, and it took me to places I never thought possible,” he said. Last year, Moore became the first military veteran in 36 years to be elected as Maryland’s governor.

On his DJ Willy Wow! song, Moore’s message to young people is that there’s no wrong way to give back to their communities.

“The work ahead won’t be easy, and we got a lot to do,” he says. “But if we do it together, we can achieve things no one thought possible.”