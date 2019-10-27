Together for the first time, two of Baltimore’s premier festivals in one glorious, 10-day fall run. The illuminated brilliance of Light City, with 18 works of lighted art spread along the Inner Harbor, mostly along Pratt Street but also near the Maryland Science Center, includes such sure-to-be-crowd-pleasers as DiscoBug, at the corner of Pratt and Light streets (seriously, who could resist a revolving, mirror-bedecked VW Beetle, accompanied by a DJ spinning tunes guaranteed to keep your booty shaking?); Between the Lines, in the water at Pier 5, a group of lighted, water-based rods that react to movement; and Loop, on land at Pier 5, a seven-piece interactive sculpture complete with fairy-tale images and music. Then there’s the literary brilliance of the 24th Baltimore Book Festival, with workshops, book sales, panel discussions, displays, readings and appearances from more than 100 authors, including Carla Hall, Hill Harper, Sam Talbot, Barbara Bourland, Nnedi Okorafor and Marita Golden. Lots of music, too, plus food and drink, and the chance to enjoy Baltimore in (literally) its best light. Noon-10 p.m. Nov. 1-3, 5 p.m.-10 p.m. Nov. 4-10 along Pratt and Light streets, from roughly Rash Field to President Street. Free (although scheduled events with various authors are available for $35-$250). brilliantbaltimore.com.