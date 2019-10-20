Great Halloween Lantern Parade & Festival
Clearly Baltimore’s brightest Halloween tradition, with something for ghouls, goblins and trick-or-treaters of all ages. The marquee attraction is certainly the parade itself, a procession of eerily illuminated lanterns (carried by the people who made them) in the area surrounding the Boat Lake at Patterson Park. But the festival, a cavalcade of fun leading up to the big march, starts on Oct. 26 while it’s still light, at 3 p.m. Events include lantern-making workshops, every half-hour from 3 p.m.-6 p.m., and a Kids & Family Costume Contest at 4 p.m. The parade starts at 6 p.m., with a “specially commissioned” finale and dance party planned for 8 p.m. The day’s (and night’s) festivities will take place in and around the park’s Pulaski Monument, corner of Linwood and Eastern avenues. Free. creativealliance.org.
‘Fright Night, a Weekend on Zombie Island’
This sounds kinda intense, in the best possible way: an immersive experience featuring 30 DJs and performers (including Alison Wonderland, Zeds Dead, Adventure Club, Han Solo and more) doing what they do against a backdrop of “state of the art lighting, thundering sound, dramatic staging, special FX and a host of costumed characters.” Beware, but have fun. 2 p.m. Oct. 26-27 at South Point, 101 W. Cromwell St. in Port Covington. $59-$169. Tickets through eventbrite.com.
Halloween at Power Plant Live
The ghostly fun at Power Plant Live, 34 Market Place, starts Oct. 24 with the seventh annual Halloween Rally, with this year’s “Glow Edition” offering unlimited access beginning at 10 p.m. to participating bars and five drink tickets ($40-$50). Then, on Oct. 26, the dead take over for Halloween ’19 — Zombie World, complete with access to every PPL bar and club, a costume contest with more than $10,000 in cash and prizes, and music from DJ Sal Flip and Double Date. By the way, you don’t have to dress as a zombie, zombie hunter or potential zombie chow, but there is a theme here. 8 p.m. $12-$20. powerplantlive.com.
Fall Harvest Bake Off and Trick or Treat
Nice enough that kids can come dressed in their favorite costumes and gather treats from participating Lexington Market merchants, even nicer that crafts will be there for the whole family. But here’s the real reason to party: Contestants from Kora Lee’s, Rose’s Bakery, and The Dancing Potato will compete with their sweetest, most savory dishes for the coveted title of Queen of the Sweet Potato! Samples will be available, so yum. 1 p.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 26, with samples available from 1 p.m.-2 p.m. and judging at 2 p.m. At the market, 400 W. Lexington St. Free. lexingtonmarket.com.
Restless Ghosts of Clifton Mansion
Four ghosts that haunt this 1802 mansion once owned by Johns Hopkins — including a groundskeeper, a British general from the War of 1812 and Hopkins himself — will meet guests, which should make for some fun discussions. Guests will also get to tour the recently restored mansion and (provided they’re at least 21), try a “creepy signature drink” at the bar. 7 p.m.-9 p.m. Oct. 25-26 at the mansion, 2701 St. Lo Drive. $25. Tickets through eventbrite.com.
Federal Hill Hill-O-Ween Bar Crawl
Imbibe your way through 14 of Federal Hill’s favorite bar haunts, helped along by drink specials ($3 light beers, $4 specialty beers, $5 mixed drinks), costume contests and a surely ghoulish party vibe (with koozies and beads, we’re told). 5 p.m.-midnight Oct. 26, with registration in the Mother’s Grille parking lot, 1113 S. Charles St., or Blue Agave, 1032 Light St. $15. lindypromo.com.
ZooBOOO!
Halloween with the animals ― now how could that not be a good time? Celebrate the season with a hay maze, crafts, animal exhibitions and encounters (including the always-crowd-pleasing Elephant Pumpkin Smash, at 11 a.m. daily) and trick-or-treating, plus games, prizes and live entertainment. And, of course, plenty of adorable costumes. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 25-27 at the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore, 1 Safari Place. $17.99-$25.99 zoo admission, free for kids under 2. marylandzoo.org.
Hopkins Symphony Orchestra: Season Premiere
For its grand opening in the renovated (to the tune of $14 million) Shriver Hall, Jed Gaylin conducts Linda Dusman’s “What Remains” (a world premiere, commissioned for the occasion), Rodrigo’s “Concierto de Aranjuez” (with Junhong Kuang on guitar) and Berlioz’ “Symphony Fantastique.” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at Shriver Hall on Johns Hopkins University’s Homewood campus, 3400 N. Charles St. $6-$14. hub.jhu.edu/events.
The Temptations and The Four Tops
The best of Motown, live. What more do you need to know? 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Modell Lyric, 140 Mount Royal Ave. $45-$121.50. modell-lyric.com.
Flipper with David Yow
The pioneering punk rockers celebrate 40 years (on and off) of slogging away. Also appearing: Bust Down and Pluot. 9 p.m. Oct. 26 at The Ottobar, 2549 N. Howard St. $25-$27. theottobar.com.