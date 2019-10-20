Clearly Baltimore’s brightest Halloween tradition, with something for ghouls, goblins and trick-or-treaters of all ages. The marquee attraction is certainly the parade itself, a procession of eerily illuminated lanterns (carried by the people who made them) in the area surrounding the Boat Lake at Patterson Park. But the festival, a cavalcade of fun leading up to the big march, starts on Oct. 26 while it’s still light, at 3 p.m. Events include lantern-making workshops, every half-hour from 3 p.m.-6 p.m., and a Kids & Family Costume Contest at 4 p.m. The parade starts at 6 p.m., with a “specially commissioned” finale and dance party planned for 8 p.m. The day’s (and night’s) festivities will take place in and around the park’s Pulaski Monument, corner of Linwood and Eastern avenues. Free. creativealliance.org.