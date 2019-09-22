Das Best Oktoberfest, Miranda Lambert, MST3K and more things to do in Baltimore this week

Das Best Oktoberfest
Welcome to almost October, when every self-respecting beer drinker turns a little German, if only to engage in the hops-and-malt wonder that is Oktberfest. Here in Baltimore, that usually means going to this annual salute to bier (that’s Deutsch for what you’ll be drinking, in case you really want to get into the spirit), at which hundreds of people gather for the chance to sample more than 150 international, domestic and made-right-here-in-Maryland brews, plus domestic wines and schnapps (for a little variety). There’ll also be brats and wurst aplenty, all sorts of beer games (including the vaunted Best Beer Belly competition), even a dachshund race. And live music from 8 Ohms Band and Flip Like Wilson, as well as — of course — oompah bands. So eine gute Zeit! 2 p.m. (noon for VIPs)-6 p.m. Sept. 28 on the parking lots at M&T Bank Stadium, 1101 Russell St. $40-$75. dasbestoktoberfest.com.
Kunta Kinte Heritage Festival
In honor of author Alex Haley (“Roots”) and his enslaved ancestor Kunta Kinte, Annapolis remembers its slaveholding legacy and celebrates its African-American heritage with a day of music, dance and other performances, more than 80 arts and crafts vendors, education and community exhibits and more. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sept. 28 at Annapolis City Dock, on Dock Street. $5 suggested donation. kuntakinte.org.
Miranda Lambert
Country music has its share of superstar women these days, and here’s one of the superstariest. Watch and listen as Lambert takes no prisoners on her Roadside Bars And Pink Guitars tour, belting out hits like “The House That Built Me,” “Heart Like Mine,” “Over You” and “Vice.” Wow. 7 p.m. Sept 26 at Royal Farms Arena, 201 W . Baltimore St. $41.75-$98.75. royalfarmsarena.com.
Maryland Microbrewery Festival
Twenty Maryland microbreweries, from Stevensville in the east to Hagerstown in the west, will be gathered at Carroll County’s Union Mills Homestead on Sept. 28 to offer tastes of the magic they can do with hops and yeast. With food, too, plus continuous live music, craft vendors and, for those maybe interested in having a microbrewery of their own, information seminars. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. at Union Mills, 3311 Littlestown Pike in Westminster. $5-$25, free for kids under 12. marylandmicrobreweryfestival.com.
Leona Mitchell, Soprano
“One of the most gorgeous voices in the world,” according to the Boston Globe, for 18 seasons a leading spinto soprano at New York’s Metropolitan Opera, comes to the University of Maryland Baltimore County for the fifth annual David W. Smith Memorial Gala, honoring a former UMBC teacher. 5 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Earl and Darielle Linehan Concert Hall on the UMBC campus, 1000 Hilltop Circle in Catonsville. $25-$75. music.umbc.edu.
National Ghost Hunt Day
Join ghost hunters from R.E.A.P. investigations at the quite-possibly haunted Lord Baltimore Hotel, 20 W. Baltimore St., to explore the Calvert Ballroom, the Speakeasy and the 19th floor, “which are said to have heightened supernatural activities.” Later, join in a live feed from more than 100 other locations for this worldwide celebration of the supernatural. 8 p.m. Sept. 28. $40. Tickets through eventbrite.com.
Westminster FallFest
Carroll County’s county seat welcomes fall with a carnival rides and games, more than 100 crafts vendors, lots of food, a cornhole tournament, pumpkin carving, a steady stream of live music (from bands including Here’s to the Night, Herr Metal, Foreplay and Dodson Creek) and more. Kicks off with a parade (7 p.m. Sept. 26), then runs 6 p.m.-10 p.m. Sept. 26-27, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sept. 28, noon-6 p.m. Sept. 29 at City Park, 11 Longwell Ave. in Westminster. Free. westminsterfallfest.com.
Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live: ‘The Great Cheesy Movie Circus Tour’
Watch some really bad movie (in this case, 1960′s “Circus of Horrors,” about a crazed plastic surgeon turning disfigured women into beautiful circus stars), listen to a lot of snarky comments (maybe make a few yourself?) and have yourself a grand old time. 8 p.m. Sept. 26 at the Modell Lyric, 140 W. Mount Royal Ave. $29.75-$295. modell-lyric.com.
Kevin Gates
The rapper born Kevin Jerome Gilyard, whose hits include “2 Phones,” “Really Really” and “Time For That,” plays MECU Pavilion, 731 Eastern Ave. Also appearing: Shy Glizzy and Piles. 7 p.m. Sept. 27. $40-$125. livenation.com.
Big Dill Pickle Festival
All hail the mighty dill, certainly the best thing to happen to any cucumber, ever. This “full out brine bash” will include fried pickles, a pickle-eating contest, pickle-themed drinks and more than 30 pickle and food vendors. Plus carnival games, bull riding, ax throwing and an appearance by “Dilly the Pickle” (your guess is as good as ours). Sounds salty. Noon-6 p.m. Sept. 22 at Power Plant Live, 34 Market Place. $14.99-$59.99. powerplantlive.com.