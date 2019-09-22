Das Best Oktoberfest, Miranda Lambert, MST3K and more things to do in Baltimore this week

Welcome to almost October, when every self-respecting beer drinker turns a little German, if only to engage in the hops-and-malt wonder that is Oktberfest. Here in Baltimore, that usually means going to this annual salute to bier (that’s Deutsch for what you’ll be drinking, in case you really want to get into the spirit), at which hundreds of people gather for the chance to sample more than 150 international, domestic and made-right-here-in-Maryland brews, plus domestic wines and schnapps (for a little variety). There’ll also be brats and wurst aplenty, all sorts of beer games (including the vaunted Best Beer Belly competition), even a dachshund race. And live music from 8 Ohms Band and Flip Like Wilson, as well as — of course — oompah bands. So eine gute Zeit! 2 p.m. (noon for VIPs)-6 p.m. Sept. 28 on the parking lots at M&T Bank Stadium, 1101 Russell St. $40-$75. dasbestoktoberfest.com.