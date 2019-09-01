Things to do in and around Baltimore this week: Madonnari Arts Festival, Baltimore Ukrainian Festival, Maryland Seafood Festival and more

A Baltimore street festival doesn’t come any more beautiful than this, as sidewalk artists from all over converge on Little Italy to make its pavements come to life. You never know what you’re gonna see, painted with chalk on the neighborhood streets. In past years, The Beatles, Cal Ripken Jr., various cherubs, even the Mona Lisa have all-but come to life, in often-stunning detail. Come wander among the artwork while swaying to live music from the Eric Byrd Trio, Carl Grubbs Ensemble, Stone Hill All-Stars and Kings of Crownsville, all performing from a soundstage on Fawn Street between South High and Albemarle streets. You can also take home something from the pop-up art market, and feast on the wondrous food for which Little Italy is justly famous. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sept. 6-8 on South High Street between Pratt Street and Eastern Avenue. littleitalymadonnari.com.