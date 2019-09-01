Things to do in and around Baltimore this week: Madonnari Arts Festival, Baltimore Ukrainian Festival, Maryland Seafood Festival and more

Madonnari Arts Festival
A Baltimore street festival doesn’t come any more beautiful than this, as sidewalk artists from all over converge on Little Italy to make its pavements come to life. You never know what you’re gonna see, painted with chalk on the neighborhood streets. In past years, The Beatles, Cal Ripken Jr., various cherubs, even the Mona Lisa have all-but come to life, in often-stunning detail. Come wander among the artwork while swaying to live music from the Eric Byrd Trio, Carl Grubbs Ensemble, Stone Hill All-Stars and Kings of Crownsville, all performing from a soundstage on Fawn Street between South High and Albemarle streets. You can also take home something from the pop-up art market, and feast on the wondrous food for which Little Italy is justly famous. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sept. 6-8 on South High Street between Pratt Street and Eastern Avenue. littleitalymadonnari.com.
Baltimore Ukrainian Festival
Come sample life in the old country (provided your old country was the Ukraine), complete with music, food, culture and crafts, in a Baltimore tradition going back 44 years. Plus, it’s home to the “original Ukrainian Beer Garden,” so there’s that. As they would say back home, “Насолоджуйтеся!”(Ukrainian for: Enjoy yourself!) Noon-9 p.m. Sept. 7, noon-7 p.m. Sept. 8 on the grounds of St. Michael Ukrainian Catholic Church, 2401 Eastern Ave. Free. baltimoreukrainianfestival.com.
Stanstock Music Festival
Billed as “the ultimate musical family reunion,” more than 30 local bands from the 1970s and 1980s, from 1974 and Blacklight Orchestra to Tommy Vann & The Boss Band and Windy City, will play one-hour sets guaranteed to take listeners back in time a few decades. Noon-2 a.m. Sept. 7, noon-10 p.m. Sept. 8 at River Watch Restaurant & Marina, 207 Nanticoke Road in Essex. $15, $25 for both days, with proceeds going to the Nicole Van Horn Trust Fund and Catch a Lift. stanstock.org.
'Collective Rage: A Play in 5 Betties’
An “absurdist dark comedy” from playwright Jen Silverman, “Collective Rage” watches as three characters named Betty struggle with anger, sex and the theater. The New York Times called it “a full-tilt lesbian/bi-curious/genderqueer/Shakespearean comedy for everyone,” which sure sounds promising. Presented by Iron Crow Theatre. 8 p.m. Sept 6-7 and 13-14, 5:30 p.m. Sept. 8 and 15, 7 p.m. Sept. 12, and 2 p.m. Sept. 14 at Baltimore Theatre Project, 45 W. Preston St. $20-$35. theatreproject.org.
The Mighty O.A.R.
Maryland’s own alt-rock mainstays, appearing with singer-songwriter Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness and Brooklyn-based American Authors. 6:30 p.m. Sept. 7 at Merriweather Post Pavilion, 10475 Little Patuxent Parkway in Columbia. $45.50-$75.50. merriweathermusic.com.
5th Annual Veterans Benefit Concert
Long-time local faves Crack the Sky headline this concert, sponsored by Music Healing Heroes. Also performing will be the Yes tribute band Going for the One, the Dave DeMarco Band and Midnite Run. 6 p.m. Sept. 7 at Maryland State Fairgrounds, 2200 York Road in Timonium. $35-$55. Tickets through mt.cm.
Steam Show Days
Experience how farming was done in the old days, courtesy of the Mason Dixon Historical Society. Includes demonstrations on wheat threshing, sawmill, shingle mill, bakers fan, stationary bailer, chain saw carver, corn shelling and grinding, blacksmithing and more. And as if that weren’t enough, there’ll also be antique cars and trucks, daily tractor and steam parades, a petting zoo, barrel train rides... heck, what won’t be here? 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 6-8 at the Carroll County Farm Museum, 500 S. Center St. in Westminster. Free. masondixonhistoricalsociety.org.
Maryland Seafood Festival
Crabs, oysters, shrimp, fish — a celebration of Maryland’s seafood bounty. Such deliciousness. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sept. 7, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sept. 8 at Sandy Point State Park, 1100 E. College Parkway in Annapolis. $10-$65, free for kids 12 and under. abceventsinc.com/maryland-seafood-festival.
Alonzo’s Memorial Picnic
For the 23rd time, blues lovers from all over gather for this annual bash, started by the late Alonzo Bennett and continued by his friends at the Baltimore Blues Society. Performers include Nick Moss Band featuring Dennis Gruenling, Anthony Geraci’s Boston Blues All Stars, Bad Influence, Bush League and more. 1 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Sept. 1 at the Rosedale American Legion, 1331 Seling Ave. $30-$40. mojoworkin.com.
‘Lawrence of Arabia’
Winner of the Best Picture Oscar for 1962, an epic in every sense of the word, the film that introduced Peter O’Toole to American audiences (not a bad rookie effort!); never has the desert looked more ominous, or appealing. A stunning piece of work, back on the big screen where it belongs. 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Sept. 1 and Sept. 4 at area theaters, including the Egyptian 24, 7000 Arundel Mills Circle in Hanover; the AMC Columbia Mall 14, 10300 Little Patuxent Parkway in Columbia; the Cinemark Towson & XD, 111 E. Joppa Road; and the AMC Owings Mills 17, 10100 Mill Run Circle. fathomevents.com.