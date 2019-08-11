Things to do in Baltimore this week: Hot August Music Festival, Vegan Restaurant Week and more

The robust 1969 musical, with Barbra Streisand playing the indomitable (and quite tuneful) 1890s New York City matchmaker Dolly Levi, comes back to theaters in honor of its 50th anniversary. And trust us, Babs on the big screen is something to behold. With Walter Matthau, Michael Crawford (more famous these days for originating the role of The Phantom in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “The Phantom of the Opera”), Tommy Tune and Louis Armstrong, directed by dancer extraordinaire Gene Kelly (who was no slouch behind the camera). 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Aug. 11, noon and 7 p.m. Aug. 14 at area theaters. $6.60-$13.75. fathomevents.com.