Things to do in Baltimore this week: Hot August Music Festival, Vegan Restaurant Week and more

Hot August Music Festival
An annual music festival that strives to be as hot as the season, for 2019 featuring a dozen-performer lineup headlined by Baltimore’s own Pigeons Playing Ping Pong. Also on the bill: Turkauz, Billy Strings, Melvin Seals & JGB w/ John Kadelick, the Dirty Grass Players, Lil Smokies, Travers Brothership, Samantha Fish, Cedric Burnside, Larry McCray, Vanessa Collier, and the Old Part of Town. They’ll be performing from three stages, so there should always be plenty to hear; as always, a hot time is guaranteed for all. Gates open at 11 a.m. Aug. 17 at Oregon Ridge Park, 13401 Beaver Dam Road in Cockeysville. $68-$199. hotaugustmusicfestival.com.
Feast of St. Gabriele Italian Festival
Music, food (don’t miss the sausage-eating contest!), game wheels, bocce — all the things that make a Little Italy street festival a can’t-miss proposition. The folks at St. Leo’s have been putting this on since 1928, and they’ve gotten pretty good at it. Noon-8 p.m. Aug. 17, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Aug. 18 (with a street procession led by a statue of St. Gabriele in the lead after the 9:30 a.m. Mass on the 18th) at St. Leo’s Roman Catholic Church, 227 S. Exeter St. $1. saintleorcc.com.
Music Under the Dome: Woodstock
Mark the 50th anniversary of “3 Days of Peace & Music” with a “completely immersive” music show in the Maryland Science Center’s planetarium, gazing at the stars in the heavens while listening to the music of Arlo Guthrie, Janis Joplin, The Who, Jimi Hendrix and others who were at the original Woodstock. Groovy for sure, man. 7 p.m. Aug. 16 at the science center, 601 Light St. $15. mdsci.org.
Van Hunt
Fifteen years after his self-titled debut album featured the Grammy-nominated single “Dust,” the Ohio-born neo-soul singer-songwriter will be marking the occasion with a concert at the Creative Alliance, 3134 Eastern Ave. in Highlandtown. 8 p.m. Aug. 13. $25-$31. creativealliance.org.
Jon Bellion
The hip hop artist responsible for “All Time Low” brings his Glory Sound Prep tour to MECU Pavilion, 731 Eastern Ave. (He’s also the artist behind “Woodstock (Psychedelic Fiction),” so maybe it’s appropriate you check him out on this Woodstock anniversary week.) 7 p.m. Aug. 11. $40.50-$59.50. livenation.com.
Smashing Pumpkins & Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds
One of the best American bands to come out of the ′90s (isn’t it time you heard “Bullet With Butterfly Wings” live?) shares the bill with the Brit band that picks up where Oasis left off. Also performing: AFI. 7 p.m. Aug. 17 at Merriweather Post Pavilion, 10475 Little Patuxent Parkway in Columbia. $29.50-$289. merriweathermusic.com.
Vegan Restaurant Week: Let’s Make That One Dish (or Dessert)
Experience the benefits, both taste- and health-wise, of a vegetable-based diet through items featured at more than a dozen eateries in Baltimore and the surrounding counties. Runs Aug. 14-Sept. 1 (which is considerably more than a week, but that’s OK by us). For a list of participating businesses, check out mdveganeats.com.
Jim Norton
The author (and Time magazine contributor), comic and host of “The Jim Norton & Sam Roberts Show” on SiriusXM Satellite Radio brings the funny stuff to Magooby’s Joke House, 9603 Deereco Road in Timonium. 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Aug. 16-17. $25-$65, plus two-item minimum. magoobys.com.
‘A Paris Life, A Baltimore Treasure: The Remarkable Lives of George A. Lucas’
Baltimore-born George A. Lucas (not the “Star Wars” guy, a California native) was a 19th-century art dealer in Paris who not only acquired art for his wealthy clients (including William and Henry Walters, of Walters Art Museum fame), but amassed a collection of some 18,000 paintings, drawings, sculptures and etchings, much of which is now in the collections of the Walters and the Baltimore Museum of Art. Stanley Mazaroff, author of “A Paris Life, A Baltimore Treasure,” will discuss Lucas and his art during this noon Aug. 16 talk at the Peale Center for Baltimore History and Architecture, 225 Holliday St. Free. thepealecenter.org.
‘Hello, Dolly!’
The robust 1969 musical, with Barbra Streisand playing the indomitable (and quite tuneful) 1890s New York City matchmaker Dolly Levi, comes back to theaters in honor of its 50th anniversary. And trust us, Babs on the big screen is something to behold. With Walter Matthau, Michael Crawford (more famous these days for originating the role of The Phantom in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “The Phantom of the Opera”), Tommy Tune and Louis Armstrong, directed by dancer extraordinaire Gene Kelly (who was no slouch behind the camera). 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Aug. 11, noon and 7 p.m. Aug. 14 at area theaters. $6.60-$13.75. fathomevents.com.