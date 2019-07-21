Things to do in Baltimore this week: Billy Joel, Carol Burnett, Trifecta Food Truck and Music Festival and more

Billy Joel
The Piano Man himself plays the first-ever rock concert inside Oriole Park at Camden Yards, so if you want to be part of history, that’s where you’ll want to be July 26. And the rewards will be great, with live (and assuredly spirited) performances of “We Didn’t Start the Fire,” “Allentown,” “Only the Good Die Young,” “Movin’ Out” and all manner of other classics. Yeah, he’s a Mets and Yankees fan, but we can forgive him for this one night. 8 p.m. at OPACY, 333 W. Camden St. Mostly sold out (except for the most expensive seats), though plenty of seats are available on resale sites (try ticketmaster.com or stubhub.com) beginning around $180.
Harford County Farm Fair
The finest in Harford County agriculture and livestock (love those cows and pigs) is celebrated with displays and competitions, plus all kinds of other classic fair stuff, including barnyard Bingo, pie-eating contest, Elvis tributes, tractor and horse pulls, a farm baby costume contest, and concerts from The Dave Mark Band (1:30 p.m. July 26) and Dean Crawford & The Dunn’s River Band (7 p.m. July 26). So much to do, and only six days to do it! 3 p.m.-10 p.m. July 22-25, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. July 26-27 at the fairgrounds, 608 North Tollgate Road in Bel Air. $2-$8, free for kids 5 and under with paying adult. farmfair.org.
Colonial Market Day and Colonial Market Tavern Night
By day (10 a.m.-4 p.m., $5), families get to cavort in a courtyard filled with artisans, living-history types and games players, all invoking the spirit of Maryland in its days as a British colony. By night (5 p.m.-7 p.m., $10-$15), it’s time for some adults-only bawdy fun, complete with beer, oysters and singers of songs. July 27 at the Maryland Historical Society, 201 W. Monument St. mdhs.org.
Carol Burnett
Spend some time together with the first lady of American comedy, a fixture on TV for decades (her variety show ran on CBS from 1967-1978). The list of classic comedy skits The Carol Burnett Show produced, from film parodies (“Went With the Wind”) to elaborate dance numbers, are too numerous to be listed here; suffice to say, she’s one of the giants. July 23 at the Modell Lyric, 140 W. Mount Royal Ave., she’ll be talking about her career and answering questions from the audience (a staple of her variety show from the first airing). 7:30 p.m. $69-$250. modell-lyric.com.
‘The Merry Wives of Windsor’
The Bard’s comedy of an aging Falstaff seeking fortune and security by wooing two women who want no part of him (but who appreciate the chance to pull a good prank or two), presented by the Baltimore Shakespeare Factory. Opens July 26 with a pay-what-you-will performance, then runs 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 4 p.m. Sundays through Aug. 18 at The Great Hall Theater at St. Mary’s Community Center, 3900 Roland Ave. $19-$24, kids under 12 free. baltimoreshakespearefactory.org.
Trifecta Food Truck and Music Festival
Eats from more than 40 food trucks, plus tunes from Several Species (Pink Floyd tribute), the Kelly Bell Band, Jah Works, Petty Coat Junction (Tom Petty tribute), Kanye Twitty, Crushing Day and Chapel Road. Noon-11 p.m. July 27 at the Maryland State Fairgrounds, 2200 York Road in Timonium. $20. trifectafestival.com.
JSS-Tival
98 Rock’s Justin, Scott & Spiegel present a concert lineup featuring The Struts, Glorious Sons and JJ Wilde. Also look for the Spiegel Time Machine Trivia Payoff. 7:30 p.m. July 23 at MECU Pavilion, 731 Eastern Ave. $18.75-$85. livenation.com.
Art Garfunkel
One of the purest voices in modern music; he used to partner with a guy named Paul Simon. 8 p.m. July 25 at Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts, 801 Chase St. in Annapolis. $80-$105. marylandhall.org.
Lord Huron
Indie rock, from one of TV’s favorite bands, judging from the number of shows that have played their stuff (including “Shameless,” “The Affair,” “13 Reasons Why," “The Night Shift,” “The Vampire Diaries,” “Grey’s Anatomy” and plenty more). 7:30 p.m. July 23 at The Chrysalis at Merriweather Park, 10475 Little Patuxent Parkway in Columbia. $55. merriweathermusic.com.
‘Truth & Lies: An Evening of Stories and Magic’
Stoop Storytelling offers the chance to ruminate and revel in “the pleasure and pain of being conned,” with storytellers, magicians, sleight-of-hand artists and more. 8 p.m. July 25 at the Creative Alliance, 3134 Eastern Ave. in Highlandtown. $22-$28. stoopstorytelling.com.