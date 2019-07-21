Things to do in Baltimore this week: Billy Joel, Carol Burnett, Trifecta Food Truck and Music Festival and more

The Piano Man himself plays the first-ever rock concert inside Oriole Park at Camden Yards, so if you want to be part of history, that’s where you’ll want to be July 26. And the rewards will be great, with live (and assuredly spirited) performances of “We Didn’t Start the Fire,” “Allentown,” “Only the Good Die Young,” “Movin’ Out” and all manner of other classics. Yeah, he’s a Mets and Yankees fan, but we can forgive him for this one night. 8 p.m. at OPACY, 333 W. Camden St. Mostly sold out (except for the most expensive seats), though plenty of seats are available on resale sites (try ticketmaster.com or stubhub.com) beginning around $180.