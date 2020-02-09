Will “Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood” win the Best Picture Oscar? Maybe “Joker”? Or might this be the year “Parasite” becomes the first foreign-language film to ever win the big prize? Will Rene Zellweger earn the Best Actress Oscar for playing Judy Garland in “Judy,” thus winning the prize Garland was never able to take home? And might “Toy Story 4” win the same Best Animated Feature Oscar “Toy Story 3” received? Learn all this and more as the Oscars are broadcast live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood; the show begins at 8 p.m. Feb. 9 on ABC (WMAR, Channel 2, locally). And if you want to watch the proceedings at a theater with a bunch of other movie lovers, a free Oscars Watch Party, complete with drink specials and the chance to predict the winners and get a prize, is set for 7:30 p.m. at the SNF Parkway, 5 W. North Ave. Registration at mdfilmfest.com.