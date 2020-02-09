92nd Academy Awards
Will “Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood” win the Best Picture Oscar? Maybe “Joker”? Or might this be the year “Parasite” becomes the first foreign-language film to ever win the big prize? Will Rene Zellweger earn the Best Actress Oscar for playing Judy Garland in “Judy,” thus winning the prize Garland was never able to take home? And might “Toy Story 4” win the same Best Animated Feature Oscar “Toy Story 3” received? Learn all this and more as the Oscars are broadcast live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood; the show begins at 8 p.m. Feb. 9 on ABC (WMAR, Channel 2, locally). And if you want to watch the proceedings at a theater with a bunch of other movie lovers, a free Oscars Watch Party, complete with drink specials and the chance to predict the winners and get a prize, is set for 7:30 p.m. at the SNF Parkway, 5 W. North Ave. Registration at mdfilmfest.com.
Cupid’s Undie Run
Celebrate Valentine’s weekend running around in your underwear? Outside? In the middle of winter? Whatever... Rejoice (and shiver) as “the nation’s largest pantless party and mileish run for charity” comes to the Inner Harbor, all in the name of raising money for research into the genetic tumor disorder neurofibromatosis, or NF. The fun begins at noon Feb. 15 with a party (food, music, drinks) at Luckie’s Tavern, 10 Market Place in Power Plant Live. The undies-clad start their run at 2 p.m., end it around 2:15 (it’s a brief run, get it?), then get back to partying until 4 p.m. Anything for a cause, right? $40. my.cupids.org.
Festival of Laughs
Forget your heart this Valentine’s Day, what about your funny bone? Enjoy laughs aplenty from Sommore, Gary Owen, Lavell Crawford, DC Young Fly, Kountry Wayne and Tony Rock. 8 p.m. Feb. 14 at Royal Farms Arena, 201 W. Baltimore St. $52-$132. royalfarmsarena.com.
Valentine’s Classic Soul
The soundtrack to romance for more than half a century. Show 'em you love 'em with tunes from the Spinners, Manhattans, Intruders, Softones and Chi-Lites. Ooh, baby. 8 p.m. Feb 14 at the Modell Lyric, 140 W. Mount Royal Ave. $51.50-$91.50. modell-lyric.com.
‘Tassels & Champagne: We Love You, Baltimore’
Then again, maybe you’d like to celebrate Valentine’s Day with a little bit of raunch? Get in the mood with Gilded Lily Burlesque, including performances from Kittie Glitter, belly dancer Naimah, Belly O’Hellno, Tapitha Kix, Maria Bella, Ruby Spruce, GiGi Holliday and more. 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Feb 14 at the Creative Alliance, 3134 Eastern Ave. in Highlandtown. $25-$31. creativealliance.org.
‘Henry V’
The Bard’s tale of the 15th-century English king and his fate at the Battle of Agincourt; it’s the one with the oft-quoted St, Crispin’s Day Speech ("We few, we happy few, we band of brothers”). Presented by the Baltimore Shakespeare Factory. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 4 p.m. Sundays Feb. 14-March at St. Mary’s Community Center, 3900 Roland Ave. $19-$24. baltimoreshakespearefactory.org.
'Wicked’
Just how did Oz’s Wicked Witch of the West become so, well, wicked? And how about Glinda, what makes her so good? The answers are all here, with music. Great fun. 8 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Saturdays (and Feb. 13), 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sundays Feb 12-March 8 at the Hippodrome, 12 N. Eutaw St. $70-$184.50. france-merrickpac.com.
Mt. Joy
The Philly (by way of L.A.) folk rockers come to Rams Head Live, 20 Market Place in Power Plant Live. 8 p.m. Feb. 15. $20-$25. ramsheadlive.com.
'Passion at the Pendry: French Fantasies’
An evening of French grand opera, featuring selections from “Thaïs,” “Manon,” “Samson et Dalila,” “Esclarmonde” and the entire Venetian Act of “Les Contes d’Hoffmann,” performed by sopranos Alexandra Batsios and Inna Dukach, mezzo-soprano Katelyn Jackman, tenor Won Whi Choi and baritone Mark Walters. Presented by Maryland Opera. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14 and 3 p.m. Feb. 16 ) in the Sagamore Ballroom of the Sagamore Pendry Baltimore, 1715 Thames St. in Fells Point. $45-$50. marylandopera.org.
‘The Blue Angel’
A 1930s classic, with Marlene Dietrich as the dangerously seductive Lola Lola (the role that would make her a legend) and Emil Jannings as the hopelessly besotted teacher, Immanuel Rath. Stylishly directed (and presented here in the German version, where the principals get to speak their native language) by the great Josef von Sternberg. A stunner. 11:30 a.m. Feb. 15, 7 p.m. Feb. 17 and 9 p.m. Feb. 20 at The Charles, 1711 N. Charles St. $8.50-$11. thecharles.com.