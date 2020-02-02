Cars, car and more cars, with displays devoted to just about every auto manufacturer out there: Ford, Chevrolet, Toyota, Buick, Subaru, Lincoln and more. If it moves around on four wheels, chances are you’ll find it here at the Baltimore Convention Center, 1 W. Pratt St. Even if you’re not in the market, it’s free to wander around and dream. And if you are, many models will be available for test drives. There’s even a kids test track. Noon-9 p.m. Feb. 6, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Feb. 7-8, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Feb. 9. $8-$12, free for kids 12 and under. autoshowbaltimore.com.