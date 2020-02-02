International Auto Show Baltimore
Cars, car and more cars, with displays devoted to just about every auto manufacturer out there: Ford, Chevrolet, Toyota, Buick, Subaru, Lincoln and more. If it moves around on four wheels, chances are you’ll find it here at the Baltimore Convention Center, 1 W. Pratt St. Even if you’re not in the market, it’s free to wander around and dream. And if you are, many models will be available for test drives. There’s even a kids test track. Noon-9 p.m. Feb. 6, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Feb. 7-8, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Feb. 9. $8-$12, free for kids 12 and under. autoshowbaltimore.com.
A Musical Tribute to Charlie Chaplin
Chaplin was truly one of the giants of early Hollywood, and he could do it all — act, write, direct, even compose the score. Violinist Philippe Quint joins the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra for “Charlie Chaplin’s Smile," music from three of Chaplin’s films (“The Kid,” “City Lights” and “Modern Times”) plus works by Debussy and Brahms. Also on the bill: more movie music, from Ennio Morricone (“Cinema Paradiso”), John Williams (“Schindler’s List”) and others. 8 p.m. Feb. 7, 3 p.m. Feb. 9 at Meyerhoff Symphony Hall, 1212 Cathedral St. $10-$80. (Also 8 p.m. Feb. 8 at the Music Center at Strathmore, 5301 Tuckerman Lane in North Bethesda. $35-$90.) bsomusic.org.
'Measure for Measure’
Given a modern setting for this production, the Bard’s dark comedy (it’s actually one of Shakespeare’s so-called “problem plays,” meaning it defies easy categorization) offers a tale of sliding moralities, dubious legalities and shifting identities, set in a Vienna ruled by a lecherous, hypocritical judge. Opens with 8 p.m. performances Feb. 7 and 8, then continues with 8 p.m. shows Feb. 14, 15, 21 and 22, 2 p.m. shows Feb. 9, 16, 22 and 23 at Chesapeake Shakespeare Company, 7 S. Calvert St. $17-$58. chesapeakeshakespeare.com.
Disney on Ice presents Celebrate Memories
Mickey Mouse takes audiences along on an ice-bound trip down memory lane, “sharing memorable moments from treasured tales.” Word is you’ll encounter moments from “Frozen,” “Moana,” “Fanatsia” and more. The fabled Disney princesses will be there, too. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 5-7, 10:30 a.m. Feb. 7-8, 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Feb. 8, noon and 4 p.m. Feb. 9 at Royal Farms Arena, 201 W. Baltimore St. $15-$82. royalfarmsarena.com.
‘The Joni Chronicles’
Vocalist Marianne Matheny-Katz and her band perform the music of Joni Mitchell, including such classics as “Help Me,” “Free Man in Paris,” “Both Sides Now,” “Edith and the Kingpin,” “For the Roses” and “Dry Cleaner from Des Moines.” An entry in the “Women 2020” concert series at Cabaret at Germano’s, 300 S. High St., a year-long showcase for women in the performing arts. 6 p.m. Feb. 7. $20. germanospiattini.com.
‘Romeo and Juliet’
Story by William Shakespeare, music by Sergey Prokofiev, staging by the National Ballet Theatre of Odessa, Ukraine. 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Feb 8 at the Hippodrome, 12 W. Fayette St. $67-$89. france-merrickpac.com.
Rodney Atkins
An evening of country, from the guy who gave us “If You’re Going Through Hell (Before the Devil Even Knows)," “These are My People,” “Caught Up In the Country” and plenty of other hits. 8 p.m. Feb. 7 at Rams Head Live, 20 Market Place in Power Plant Live. $29.50-$35. ramsheadlive.com.
Sparky and Rhonda Rucker
Wonderful music, “singing songs and telling stories from the American folk tradition.” Sparky has been accompanying himself on bottleneck blues guitar, banjo and spoons for more than 40 years, while Rhonda is a children’s author, storyteller and songwriter who plays blues-style harmonica, piano, old-time banjo and bones. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7 at Church of the Redeemer, 5603 N. Charles St. $10-$25. Part of the Common Ground on the Hill concert series. commongroundonthehill.org.
‘Give Me Moonlight’
Rapid Lemon Productions opens its season with a story based on the lives of millionaire Albert Johnson and his wife, Bessie, a Chicago couple who, based on the dubious claims of a prospector named Walter Scott, built a fabulous mansion near Death Valley, forever known as Scotty’s Castle. A world premiere from local playwright Ariel Mitchell. 8 p.m. Feb. 7, 8, 10, 13-15, 5 p.m. Feb. 9, 16 at Motor House, 120 W. North Ave. $24 ($10 tickets available for Feb. 10). rapidlemon.com.
'From the Stamp Act to Yorktown: A Talk on Baltimore in the American Revolution’
Historian Wayne R. Schaumburg tales about B-more and the Stamp Act, the Maryland 400 (militia that may have saved the Revolution by protecting George Washington and the retreating colonial forces during the Battle of Brooklyn), printer Mary Katherine Goddard (one of the first to print the Declaration of Independence) and lots of ways Baltimore pitched-in against King George and his British redcoats. 2 p.m. Feb. 2 at the Engineers Club at Garrett Jacobs Mansion, 11 W. Mount Vernon Place. $10. baltimoreheritage.org.