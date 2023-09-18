Watch live: Baltimore filmmaker John Waters receives star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

John Waters, Baltimore’s “Pope of Trash,” is getting his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame at today on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles. The ceremony kicks off at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Waters, the writer and director behind movies like “Pink Flamingos,” “Hairspray,” “Cry Baby” and “Serial Mom,” is known for featuring Baltimore’s quirkiness on-screen. Guest speakers include actress Ricki Lake and photographer Greg Gorman. Marc Malkin, the senior culture and events editor for Variety magazine, will be the event’s emcee.

Advertisement

Waters’ Walk of Fame honor coincides with the opening of a new Academy Museum of Motion Pictures exhibition centered on his contributions to cinema. “John Waters: Pope of Trash” will run now through Aug. 4, 2024 at The Academy Museum in Los Angeles and will feature a retrospective screening series and more than 400 works related to his filmography.