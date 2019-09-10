Where is John Wilkes Booth buried? Walking, talking and eating your way through Baltimore

Next up were stops for gnocchi, penne and pizza with generous spoonfuls of Baltimore history in between. Outside Attman’s, Hayeslip pointed to where a horseradish factory had once stood, and a stand on Corned Beef Row where you could buy a live chicken and have it butchered for dinner. As she led her group past St. Leo’s Church, she paused to tell the story of St. Anthony and how residents of Little Italy believe they were spared from the Great Fire of 1904 by a miracle.