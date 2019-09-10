Where is John Wilkes Booth buried? Walking, talking and eating your way through Baltimore

Pierre Seguin left the other half of his corned beef sandwich uneaten. It was no fault of the sandwich; the corned beef on rye at Attman’s Deli was “awesome,” said Seguin, who lives in New Jersey and spent his Labor Day weekend in Baltimore. But there were four stops on the food tour of Jonestown and Little Italy, and guide Molly Hayesliphad advised her group to pace themselves.
Next up were stops for gnocchi, penne and pizza with generous spoonfuls of Baltimore history in between. Outside Attman’s, Hayeslip pointed to where a horseradish factory had once stood, and a stand on Corned Beef Row where you could buy a live chicken and have it butchered for dinner. As she led her group past St. Leo’s Church, she paused to tell the story of St. Anthony and how residents of Little Italy believe they were spared from the Great Fire of 1904 by a miracle.
And then, there was tiramisu.
Ordinary streets are imbued with new memories and magic with the help of a gifted guide. Here are six tours that we think can help enrich your perspective of Baltimore.