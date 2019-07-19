Under Armour is hosting a sample sale at its Port Covington offices this weekend

Under Armour will host its Hometown Sample Sale this weekend in Port Covington.
It runs today from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Under Armour Port Covington, 2701 Port Covington Drive.
Funds raised from the sale will go to Baltimore-based initiatives.
All net proceeds from the sale are donated to the University of Maryland Baltimore Office of Community Engagement, according to the company’s Facebook page. Working in partnership with City Recreation and Parks, the Digital Harbor Foundation, and James McHenry Elementary/Middle School principal, support from the sale will go towards the refurbishment and daily programming of the James McHenry Recreation Center for joint use by the elementary/middle school, UMB, and the Southwest Partnership neighborhoods.